SAN DIEGO — A boil water advisory in effect for Coronado’s Silver Strand, parts of Imperial Beach, San Diego and Chula Vista has prompted several school closures for Friday.

This comes as residents are urged to boil their water before using it or use bottled water after E. coli bacteria was found in the drinking water system.

The advisory states the water is not safe to drink and should be boiled for 3 minutes to kill bacteria. Residents are also encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and cooking.

More on what to do during a boil advisory can be found here.

The following schools will keep their doors closed Friday, Aug. 25 due to this advisory:

— All schools in the San Ysidro School District: San Ysidro Middle School, Vista Del Mar Middle School, La Mirada Elementary School, Ocean View Hills Elementary School, Smythe Elementary School, Sunset Elementary School and Willow Elementary School.

FOX 5 has reached out to surrounding school districts and will update this list if additional school are added.

At this time, the Chula Vista Elementary School District says it’s aware of the advisory and will be taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

These measures include turning off the water (excluding the toilets). They will also provide water bottles, hand sanitizer, and portable hand washing stations. Also, all food items served Friday will not need to be rinsed or washed, the district explained.