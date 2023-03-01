SAN DIEGO — Inclement weather from a Pacific storm is prompting some San Diego County school districts to close Wednesday.

With icy conditions, wind and continued snow, the San Diego County Office of Education announced the following school districts will not be open on March 1:

— Julian Union Elementary School District

— Julian Union High School District

— Spencer Valley School District

— Warner Unified School District

— Mountain Empire Unified School District

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,” the Office of Education said in a statement.

This comes after schools in the Warner Unified were closed on Monday and schools in the Julian Union Elementary, Julian Union High, Mountain Empire Unified and Spencer Valley school districts had a late start that same day.

Additionally, schools in the Warner Unified School District had a late start on Tuesday.

There were several days of closures in the mountain area last week due to storm systems that brought high winds, low-elevation snow and rain.

In San Diego mountain communities, snowfall is expected to rise about 4,500 feet to 5,000 feet early Wednesday, then fall to 1,500 to 2,000 feet by evening, according the the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to become more showery by afternoon, according to weather officials.

For real-time updates, the Office of Education has directed the public to monitor their Twitter page (@SanDiegoCOE).