SAN DIEGO — Several San Diego breweries were awarded gold medals at the 2023 Brewers Cup of California this week.

That may not come as a surprise as America’s Finest City is known as “The Capital of Craft” with more than 150 brewery locations throughout the county, according to the San Diego Brewers Guild.

The 2023 Brewers Cup of California is a statewide brewing competition in Sacramento that has been held every other year since 2019. This year’s competition included 1,306 entries from 191 breweries in the state.

A total of 13 gold medals were awarded to breweries within the county. Here’s a list of local gold medal beers, along with the brewers behind the craft creations.

Gold medals

— Alesmith Brewing Company (Miramar) – Nut Brown for “English-Style Brown Ale”

— Black Plague Brewing (Oceanside) – Medusa for “Specialty Stout”

— Burgeon Beer Company (Carlsbad) – Clever Kiwi for “Session Beer”

— Double Peak Brewing Co. (San Marcos) – Creekside Pale Ale for “American-Style Pale Ale”

— Eppig Brewing (Vista) – Sinister Path for “Irish Stouts”

— Gravity Heights – Brewers’ Best for “English Ales” and Take Two Pils for “German-Style Pilsener”

— Kilowatt Brewing – OB Bubble Dubbel for “Belgian Strong Darks” and S3-2x Peach Cobbler for “Experimental/Specialty Beers”

— Mike Hess Brewing (North Park) – Ez Drankin’ for “Specialty Honey Lager or Ale”

— Pizza Port (Carlsbad Village) – Le Village for “Belgian Strong Pales”

— Rouleur Brewing Company (Carlsbad) – Domestique Blonde Ale for “Belgian Low Gravity Ales”

— TapRoom Beer Company (North Park) – PB Haze for “Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale”

Several other San Diego breweries were awarded silver and bronze medals at the 2023 Brewers Cup. Here’s another list of those winners.

Silver medals

— Black Plague Brewing – Supernatural for “Experimental IPA”

— Burning Beard Brewing (El Cajon) – In Praise of Bacchus for “Belgian Sours”

— Eppig Brewing – 6th Anniversary Imperial Schwarzbier for “Other Strong Ale or Lager”

— Hodad’s Brewing (Serra Mesa) – Surf Punk for “American-style Cream Ale or Lager”

— Julian Beer Co. (Julian) – Elevation 5353 for “American-style India Pale Lager”

— Smoking Cannon Brewery (Ramona) – Juniper Flats for “American Historic/Indigenous Beers”

— Societe Brewing – The Harlot for “Belgian Low Gravity Ales”

— Societe Brewing – The Roustabout for “Imperial or Double India Pale Ale”

Bronze

— AleSmith Brewing – Non-Alcoholic IPA for “Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage”

— AleSmith Brewing – Wee Heavy for “Scottish Ales”

— Arcana Brewing (Carlsbad) – Benevolent Dictator for “American Imperial Porters & Stouts”

— Burning Beard Brewing – In Praise of Plum for “Belgian-style Fruit Beer”

— Eppig Brewing – Natural Bridge: Vienna Lager for “Session Beer”

— Kilowatt Brewing – Double Chocolate Macadamia Stout for “Chocolate/Cocoa-flavored Beer”

— Kilowatt Brewing – Wee Heavy for “UK Strong Ales”

— Pizza Port Brewing (Ocean Beach) – Junk In Da Trunkel Dunkel for “German Weissbiers”

— Pizza Port Brewing (Ocean Beach) – Paloma Sour for “Fruit Beer”

— Pure Project Brewing (Vista) – Esoteric Knowledge for “Juicy or Hazy Imperial or Double IPA”

— Rouleur Brewing – Puckeur Factor for “Experimental/Specialty Beers”

— Smoking Cannon Brewery – Hall for “Herb & Spice Beer”

— Societe Brewing – Light Beer for “American Light Lagers”

— Societe Brewing – The Coachman for “Session India Pale Ale”

— TapRoom Beer Co. – Tomorrowland for “Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale”

— Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing (Chula Vista) – Barley Legal for “American-style Barley Wine Ale”

A full list of all 2023 winners can be found here.

The Brewers Cup of California is presented by Sacramento Area Brewers Guild in partnership with the other brewers guilds of California.