SAN DIEGO — The joys of raising a child comes with a hefty price tag for those living in some of the nation’s most expensive U.S. metros, including several San Diego areas.

That’s according to a new study by financial technology company SmartAsset, which set out to calculate these costs by analyzing how much food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation and other necessities are costing two-parent households.

SmartAsset says the average cost to raise a child in the U.S. is $20,813 annually with some parts of the country, like California, dishing out more than $30,000 a year per child.

While conducting their study, SmartAsset used data from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator to compare the living costs of a household with two adults and one child to that of a childless household with two adults. This data reflects spending in 2022.

The survey’s findings show the San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad areas ranked among the top 15 most expensive areas to raise a child among 381 metro areas across the country. SmartAsset’s analysis shows the annual cost of raising a child in these areas is $28,745.

To break it down further, the survey shows San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad parents with one child spent an average of $12,006 on childcare, $2,111 on food and $7,908 on housing last year.

Here’s a look at the 15 most expensive U.S. metros to raise a child, according to this study:

Rank Metro Area Annual Cost of Raising a Child Childcare Food Housing 1 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA $35,647 $16,317 $2,111 $10,499 2 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA $33,877 $12,410 $2,111 $12,636 3 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $33,228 $15,785 $2,111 $8,612 4 Barnstable Town, MA $33,184 $18,094 $2,054 $7,572 5 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH $32,307 $17,892 $2,054 $6,897 6 Ann Arbor, MI $31,670 $22,154 $1,807 $2,580 7 Trenton-Princeton, NJ $31,314 $17,437 $2,054 $6,492 8 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI $30,786 $19,853 $1,807 $3,997 9 Napa, CA $30,412 $12,869 $2,111 $8,712 10 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA $29,544 $12,733 $2,111 $7,980 11 Boulder, CO $29,486 $14,914 $2,111 $5,568 12 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA $29,371 $12,008 $2,111 $8,532 13 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $29,131 $12,530 $2,111 $7,770 14 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI $28,917 $17,754 $1,807 $4,227 15 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA $28,745 $12,006 $2,111 $7,908

SmartAsset offered up some financial advice for parents in the wake of this study: start saving for your child’s education, don’t forget about retirement funds and work with a financial professional to plan for your future.