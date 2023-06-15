SAN DIEGO — Rent payments may be breaking the bank for many San Diego area residents.

In fact, these parts of the region — San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad — are considered to be among the most expensive metros in the country.

That’s according to a new study by Lawn Love, which compared 172 of the biggest U.S. metros in three categories to figure out which residents are paying the most for rental housing.

When compiling their data, Lawn Love considered average rent prices, year-over-year rent changes and the share of renters spending over 30% of their income on rent and utilities.

These categories were among nine total metrics that were weighted based on importance, Lawn Love explained. These metrics were then grouped into three categories: rent prices, rent affordability and cost inflators.

The San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad metro area ranked as the fourth-most expensive for renters in 2023, according to this study. With an overall score of 54.38, these regional areas ranked third in rent prices, 10th in rent affordability and 79th in cost inflators.

Here’s a look a the 10 most expensive metros for renters in the U.S. based on this study.

Overall Rank (1=Most Expensive) Metro Area State(s) Overall Score Rent Prices Rank Rent Affordability Rank Cost Inflators Rank 1 New York-Newark-Jersey City NY-NJ-PA 62.52 6 52 1 2 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach FL 55.68 13 1 20 3 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura CA 55.17 5 2 116 4 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad CA 54.38 3 10 79 5 Urban Honolulu HI 52.61 4 11 140 6 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim CA 52.60 9 9 9 7 Napa CA 51.47 2 24 123 8 Naples-Marco Island FL 51.35 8 4 87 9 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria DC-VA-MD-WV 50.46 12 115 2 10 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk CT 46.17 11 30 111 (Lawn Love Data)

If you feel like your rent is high is San Diego, it looks like you may not be alone in that sentiment.