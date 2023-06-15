SAN DIEGO — Rent payments may be breaking the bank for many San Diego area residents.

In fact, these parts of the region — San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad — are considered to be among the most expensive metros in the country.

That’s according to a new study by Lawn Love, which compared 172 of the biggest U.S. metros in three categories to figure out which residents are paying the most for rental housing.

When compiling their data, Lawn Love considered average rent prices, year-over-year rent changes and the share of renters spending over 30% of their income on rent and utilities.

These categories were among nine total metrics that were weighted based on importance, Lawn Love explained. These metrics were then grouped into three categories: rent prices, rent affordability and cost inflators.

The San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad metro area ranked as the fourth-most expensive for renters in 2023, according to this study. With an overall score of 54.38, these regional areas ranked third in rent prices, 10th in rent affordability and 79th in cost inflators.

Here’s a look a the 10 most expensive metros for renters in the U.S. based on this study.

Overall Rank (1=Most Expensive)Metro AreaState(s)Overall ScoreRent Prices RankRent Affordability RankCost Inflators Rank
1New York-Newark-Jersey CityNY-NJ-PA62.526521
2Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano BeachFL55.6813120
3Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-VenturaCA55.1752116
4San Diego-Chula Vista-CarlsbadCA54.3831079
5Urban HonoluluHI52.61411140
6Los Angeles-Long Beach-AnaheimCA52.60999
7NapaCA51.47224123
8Naples-Marco IslandFL51.358487
9Washington-Arlington-AlexandriaDC-VA-MD-WV50.46121152
10Bridgeport-Stamford-NorwalkCT46.171130111
(Lawn Love Data)

If you feel like your rent is high is San Diego, it looks like you may not be alone in that sentiment.