SAN DIEGO — With Halloween nearing, it’s time to experience the spooky spirit.

There are many homes across San Diego County that have gone all out to bring a bit of excitement and eeriness to the area.

FOX 5 compiled a list of neighborhoods that embrace the Halloween atmosphere.

Shady Acres Cemetery in Clairemont

4523 Limerick Way

The location offers two walk-through haunts: one for kids that takes you through a mysterious mansion and the other, for those who dare to visit the Mesa View Psychiatric Hospital.

Del Sur in Black Mountain Ranch

Katherine Claire Court

The community features themed homes like the killer clown house, pirate house, Area 51 crash site and Hocus Pocus house.

Bressi Ranch in Carlsbad

Peppertree Way

From skeletons made to be Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce to Barbie entering the Real World, this neighborhood is known for its elaborate decorations.

South Park Horror House

2962 Laurel St.

Walk through chilling fog and encounter Halloween animatronics on almost every corner you turn.