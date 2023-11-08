SAN DIEGO — While some people are choosing to leave California due to the high cost of living and steep housing prices, residents in two San Diego-area cities seem to be multiplying.

According to a recent study by moveBuddah, a moving and storage service provider, California dominated their top 25 list of fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in the country.

While determining the fastest-growing U.S. suburbs, researchers at moveBuddah crunched the U.S. Census Bureau’s numbers for population change across 805 non-principal cities within a metropolitan area.

Researchers calculated the most significant population gains over five years using 2017 and 2022 population estimates, and then ranked cities according to their growth rate.

Chula Vista was ranked 18th and Santee was ranked 23rd out of the top 25 fastest-growing wealthy suburbs, based on this study.

Chula Vista had a Zillow median housing value in September of $847,278, yet the town’s population has grown by 4.7% since 2020.

In Santee, the median housing value is $785,692, and the population has grown by 3.46% since 2020.

These 12 other California cities made the top 25:

— Irvine (ranked 2nd)

–Eastvale (ranked 6th)

— Tracy (ranked 7th)

— Brentwood (ranked 10th)

— San Ramon (ranked 11th)

— Folsom (ranked 12th)

— Gilroy (ranked 16th)

— Milpitas (ranked 19th)

— Camarillo (ranked 21st)

— Santa Clarita (ranked 22nd)

— Redondo Beach (ranked 25th)

The full results of the study can be found here.

While an exodus is true for many West Coast areas, these American suburban towns are still hanging on.