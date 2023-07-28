SAN DIEGO — Anticipating high temperatures, the San Diego County Parks and Recreation Department is closing off five regional parks to visitors for the entirety of August.

El Capitan Preserve in Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center and Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona will close from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, joining two parks near Anza-Borrego — Agua Caliente and Vallecito — that are closed now through Labor Day weekend.

All of the parks, which undergo annual closures, carry a heightened safety risk for visitors when a heat wave sets in, according to county officials.

This comes after multiple reported heat-related deaths on trails in the San Diego County area — most recently, an elderly man who was found dead on Wednesday after likely experiencing heat exhaustion during a routine hike in Rancho Bernardo.

During the closure to the five parks, the Parks and Recreation department will also be conducting maintenance within the grounds, including trail restoration. According to county officials, this will take place in the early morning and evening when it is cooler.

The over 100 other county parks and preserves will remain open for residents to explore during the month of August. County officials suggest staying home if temperatures are too hot, or opting to explore another site with plenty of shade or options for cooling off.

A list of park offerings and safe things to do in the summer heat can be found on the Parks and Recreation website.

For those that do decide to go on a hike, here are some safety tips county officials encourage people follow:

Let someone know where you will be and when you plan to return.

Hike with others, never set out on a trail alone.

Leave your dog at home for difficult hikes. Even “easy” hikes may be too much for your dog when the air or ground are too hot.

Take plenty of water to stay hydrated. Park rangers recommend one liter of water for every two to three miles of trail.

Wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, as well as sturdy shoes and lightweight, light-colored and ventilated clothing. If you’re staying out after dusk, bring a warm jacket.

Take a fully charged mobile phone, map and/or GPS.

Follow all posted safety rules.

Bring ample food, sunscreen to reapply, a flashlight, first aid kit, multipurpose tool and a whistle.

Know your limitations — choose a trail to hike that matches your level of physical fitness.