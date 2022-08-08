SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.

Due to low water pressure from a large water transmission line break that occurred Saturday morning in the 5400 block of Governor Drive, according to a press release from the City of San Diego.

The neighborhoods affected by the low water pressure include:

Bay Park

Clairemont

Kearny Mesa

Linda Vista

Tierrasanta

Reduced water usage advisory issued (City of San Diego)

Neighborhoods that fall inside of the zone highlighted above are asked to use water sparingly, and specifically for only critical needs such as cooking and drinking. Other uses, such as laundry and landscaping, should be postponed until the request has been lifted.

Roughly 600 residents in Tierrasanta are currently under a boil water notice due to the leak as crews work to repair the damaged water line. Full service is expected to resume by August 12, City of San Diego officials said in a release Monday.

The City of San Diego’s Public Utilities Department will share regular updates on the situation. You can click HERE for more information.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.