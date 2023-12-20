SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Zillow surfing — most of us have done it.

Whether we’re pondering our next move or daydreaming about buying a home, this online real-estate marketplace is a go-to for browsing available listings.

As it turns out, there are four large cities in California that are among the top ten most popular for searchers on Zillow, according to a study recently released by the platform.

When figuring out which metros have potential renters and buyers most curious, researchers at Zillow analyzed housing metrics that indicate consumer demand. This included page-view traffic, home value growth, and days on market.

Large cities, according to Zillow, were defined as having a population of at least 250,000 people, based on the 2021 American Community Survey data.

The following California areas were ranked in the top ten for large cities:

— Ranked No. 8: Irvine, California

Aerial drone photo above Irvine Great Park Village in Irvine, California. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— Ranked No. 7: Riverside, California

Twilight view of the city of Riverside, California from Mount Rubidoux Park. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— Ranked No. 3: San Diego, California

Downtown San Diego is pictured. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— Ranked No. 1: Chula Vista, California

Houses and the mountainside in Chula Vista, California. (Adobe Stock Photo)

For a little insight behind the top California rankings, Zillow researchers said home value growth in 2023 was 6% year over year for both the cities of Chula Vista and San Diego — a strong showing driven by relatively strong demand and extremely low supply of houses.

Additionally, inventory levels across the whole San Diego Metropolitan Statistical Area are still less than half that of pre-pandemic, Zillow explained.

Other large cities in the nation that made the top 10 most popular on the platform for 2023 include:

— Ranked No. 10 : Wichita, Kansas

— Ranked No. 9: Albuquerque, New Mexico

— Ranked No. 6: Greensboro, North Carolina

— Ranked No. 5: Durham, North Carolina

— Ranked No. 4: Cincinnati, Ohio

— Ranked No. 2: Fort Wayne, Indiana

For Zillow surfers out there, were some of your searches over the past year resembled in these statistics?