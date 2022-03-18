SAN DIEGO — While some crime rates plummeted in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, auto thefts only rose in California, with increases over each of the last two years.

In San Diego County, thieves targeted a specific set of car owners more than any others: Honda drivers. Specifically, people who own older-model Civics and Accords should practice vigilance, according to the district attorney’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force.

The agency recently shared its lists of the top 10 most-stolen cars, motorcycles and trucks with FOX 5. Older Civics and Accords dominated the charts in 2021.

A task force spokesperson told FOX 5 that’s not only because Hondas are so common — thieves also find the older models easier to steal. Police declined to specifically outline why that’s the case, but security measures have certainly improved alongside other technology in newer cars.

Statewide statistics bear out the local trends: The three most-stolen trucks and cars in California were from years 1998 through 2002, according to California Highway Patrol data from 2020. The top three cars were all Honda Civics from varying years.

Here are the most-stolen cars, trucks and motorcycles in San Diego County last year, according to CHP data collected by the task force:

Most-stolen cars in San Diego County, 2021:

Rank Year Make Model Thefts Recovered 1 2000 Honda Civic 103 79 2 1998

1999 Honda

Honda Civic

Civic 91

91 75

72 3 1997 Honda Civic 86 73 4 1997 Honda Accord 61 49 5 1996 Honda Accord 45 36 6 2016 Honda Civic 42 14 7 1996 Honda Civic 39 25 8 1995 Honda Civic 38 31 9 2017 Honda Civic 34 13 10 1994

2018 Honda

Honda Civic

Civic 30

30 26

15

Most-stolen trucks in San Diego County, 2021:

Honda’s CR-V, a compact crossover that CHP classifies as a personal truck, tops the list for 2021. It’s followed by traditional pickups: the Chevy Silverado and two of Ford’s trucks.

Rank Year Make Model Thefts Recovered 1 2000 Honda CR-V 47 35 2 2001 Honda CR-V 44 31 3 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 39 22 4 2000

2021 Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado

Silverado 34

34 21

27 5 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 33 23 6 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 31 23 7 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 29 18 8 2006

1997 Chevrolet

Ford Silverado

Ranger 28

28 21

17 9 2004 Ford F-250 25 17 10 2003

1998

1999 Ford

Honda

Honda F-250

CR-V

CR-V 24

24

24 21

15

17

Most-stolen motorcycles in San Diego County, 2021:

Yamaha and Honda dominated the most-stolen bikes list for the San Diego region last year.

Police had a harder time tracking motorcycles down, as the stats show a much lower rate of recovery. Thieves steal sports bikes and sell them in parts on the black market, according to the task force, which helps explain why fewer riders ever see their beloved motorcycles again.

Rank Year Make Thefts Recovered 1 2015 Yamaha 33 8 2 2020 Yamaha 30 5 3 2016 Yamaha 28 7 4 2019 Yamaha 25 2 5 2007 Suzuki 24 7 6 2009 Yamaha 22 7 7 2014

2017 Yamaha

Yamaha 21

21 5

7 8 2018 Yamaha 20 5 9 2007

2008

2021 Honda

Honda

Honda 18

18

18 3

6

4 10 2015

2017

2019 Honda

Honda

Honda 17

17

17 9

4

3

You can anonymously tip off the Regional Auto Theft Task Force to an illegal “chop shop” or other auto theft activity at 1-888-TELLRAT (5728).

The task force has a helpful stolen car FAQ that includes information unique to San Diego, including how to handle a stolen car ending up in Mexico. In that case, authorities say you’ll have to obtain an official police report from a police agency south of the border and submit it to CHP.

Trying to protect your car? The task force recommends these auto theft prevention tips from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Drivers also have a spate of catalytic converters thefts to worry about. Thieves steal the emissions control devices, located under vehicles, and sell them for the precious metals they contain. Watch FOX 5’s interview with a local mechanic for more on how to protect your vehicle from that crime.