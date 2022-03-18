SAN DIEGO — While some crime rates plummeted in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, auto thefts only rose in California, with increases over each of the last two years.

In San Diego County, thieves targeted a specific set of car owners more than any others: Honda drivers. Specifically, people who own older-model Civics and Accords should practice vigilance, according to the district attorney’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force.

The agency recently shared its lists of the top 10 most-stolen cars, motorcycles and trucks with FOX 5. Older Civics and Accords dominated the charts in 2021.

A task force spokesperson told FOX 5 that’s not only because Hondas are so common — thieves also find the older models easier to steal. Police declined to specifically outline why that’s the case, but security measures have certainly improved alongside other technology in newer cars.

Statewide statistics bear out the local trends: The three most-stolen trucks and cars in California were from years 1998 through 2002, according to California Highway Patrol data from 2020. The top three cars were all Honda Civics from varying years.

Here are the most-stolen cars, trucks and motorcycles in San Diego County last year, according to CHP data collected by the task force:

Most-stolen cars in San Diego County, 2021:

RankYearMakeModelTheftsRecovered
12000HondaCivic10379
21998
1999		Honda
Honda		Civic
Civic		91
91		75
72
31997HondaCivic8673
41997HondaAccord6149
51996HondaAccord4536
62016HondaCivic4214
71996HondaCivic3925
81995HondaCivic3831
92017HondaCivic3413
101994
2018		Honda
Honda		Civic
Civic		30
30		26
15

Most-stolen trucks in San Diego County, 2021:

Honda’s CR-V, a compact crossover that CHP classifies as a personal truck, tops the list for 2021. It’s followed by traditional pickups: the Chevy Silverado and two of Ford’s trucks.

RankYearMakeModelTheftsRecovered
12000HondaCR-V4735
22001HondaCR-V4431
32002ChevroletSilverado3922
42000
2021		Chevrolet
Chevrolet		Silverado
Silverado 		34
34		21
27
52004ChevroletSilverado 3323
62001ChevroletSilverado 3123
72003ChevroletSilverado 2918
82006
1997		Chevrolet
Ford		Silverado
Ranger		28
28		21
17
92004FordF-2502517
102003
1998
1999		Ford
Honda
Honda		F-250
CR-V
CR-V		24
24
24		21
15
17

Most-stolen motorcycles in San Diego County, 2021:

Yamaha and Honda dominated the most-stolen bikes list for the San Diego region last year.

Police had a harder time tracking motorcycles down, as the stats show a much lower rate of recovery. Thieves steal sports bikes and sell them in parts on the black market, according to the task force, which helps explain why fewer riders ever see their beloved motorcycles again.

RankYearMakeTheftsRecovered
12015Yamaha338
22020Yamaha305
32016Yamaha287
42019Yamaha252
52007Suzuki247
62009Yamaha227
72014
2017		Yamaha
Yamaha		21
21		5
7
82018Yamaha205
92007
2008
2021		Honda
Honda
Honda		18
18
18		3
6
4
102015
2017
2019		Honda
Honda
Honda		17
17
17		9
4
3

You can anonymously tip off the Regional Auto Theft Task Force to an illegal “chop shop” or other auto theft activity at 1-888-TELLRAT (5728).

The task force has a helpful stolen car FAQ that includes information unique to San Diego, including how to handle a stolen car ending up in Mexico. In that case, authorities say you’ll have to obtain an official police report from a police agency south of the border and submit it to CHP.

Trying to protect your car? The task force recommends these auto theft prevention tips from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Drivers also have a spate of catalytic converters thefts to worry about. Thieves steal the emissions control devices, located under vehicles, and sell them for the precious metals they contain. Watch FOX 5’s interview with a local mechanic for more on how to protect your vehicle from that crime.