SAN DIEGO – If you’ve ever wanted to know which baby names are most popular among San Diegans, turns out, there’s data for that.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency released data on the county’s most common baby names for boys and girls over the past 25 years. While the county has yet to release data for 2021, below you will find some of the most popular names from 1996 through 2020.

Among the most popular girl names, Isabella made the top five list 22 out of 25 times, followed by Mia with 17 appearances, then Emily at 15 and Sophia at 14.

For boys, Daniel was one of the top names up until 2016 and made the list 20 out of 25 times. Jacob followed closely behind, ranking on the top five list 17 times since 1996. A more popular name over the past five years, Noah, which ranked No. 1 in 2020, has appeared in the top list 11 times.

See the entire list below featuring popular boys and girls dating back to 1996:

2020

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Mateo
  4. Benjamin
  5. Sebastian
  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Isabella
  4. Mia
  5. Sophia

2019

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Sebastian
  5. Mateo
  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Camila
  4. Mia
  5. Isabella

2018

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Sebastian
  4. Mateo
  5. Benjamin
  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Mia
  4. Isabella
  5. Camila

2017

  1. Liam
  2. Oliver
  3. Mateo
  4. Noah
  5. Sebastian
  1. Emma
  2. Mia
  3. Isabella
  4. Sophia
  5. Olivia

2016

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Sebastian
  4. Daniel
  5. Ethan
  1. Emma
  2. Mia
  3. Isabella
  4. Olivia
  5. Sophia

2015

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Daniel
  4. Ethan
  5. Jacob
  1. Mia
  2. Emma
  3. Isabella
  4. Olivia
  5. Sophia

2014

  1. Alexander
  2. Liam
  3. Noah
  4. Sebastian
  5. Ethan
  1. Sophia
  2. Isabella
  3. Emma
  4. Mia
  5. Olivia

2013

  1. Alexander
  2. Daniel
  3. Jacob
  4. Liam
  5. Noah
  1. Sophia
  2. Mia
  3. Isabella
  4. Emma
  5. Olivia

2012

  1. Daniel
  2. Jacob
  3. Alexander
  4. Noah
  5. Anthony
  1. Sophia
  2. Isabella
  3. Emma
  4. Mia
  5. Emily

2011

  1. Jacob
  2. Alexander
  3. Daniel
  4. Noah
  5. Ethan
  1. Sophia
  2. Isabella
  3. Mia
  4. Emma
  5. Olivia

2010

  1. Daniel
  2. Jacob
  3. Alexander
  4. Noah
  5. Diego
  1. Isabella
  2. Sophia
  3. Mia
  4. Olivia
  5. Emily

2009

  1. Alexander
  2. Jacob
  3. Daniel
  4. Angel
  5. David
  1. Isabella
  2. Sophia
  3. Mia
  4. Emma
  5. Ava

2008

  1. Diego
  2. Jacob
  3. Daniel
  4. Anthony
  5. Angel
  1. Isabella
  2. Sophia
  3. Mia
  4. Samantha
  5. Emily

2007

  1. Diego
  2. Angel
  3. Daniel
  4. Jacob
  5. Anthony
  1. Isabella
  2. Sophia
  3. Mia
  4. Emily
  5. Ashley

2006

  1. Daniel
  2. Jacob
  3. Diego
  4. Anthony
  5. Joshua
  1. Isabella
  2. Mia
  3. Sophia
  4. Emily
  5. Ashley

2005

  1. Daniel
  2. Anthony
  3. Diego
  4. David
  5. Angel
  1. Isabella
  2. Emily
  3. Mia
  4. Sophia
  5. Ashley

2004

  1. Daniel
  2. David
  3. Jacob
  4. Anthony
  5. Joshua
  1. Isabella
  2. Emily
  3. Ashley
  4. Samantha
  5. Alyssa

2003

  1. Daniel
  2. Joshua
  3. Jacob
  4. David
  5. Anthony
  1. Isabella
  2. Emily
  3. Mia
  4. Sophia
  5. Ashley

2002

  1. Daniel
  2. Joshua
  3. Jose
  4. Michael
  5. Jacob
  1. Isabella
  2. Emily
  3. Ashley
  4. Samantha
  5. Alyssa

2001

  1. Daniel
  2. Joshua
  3. Jacob
  4. David
  5. Anthony
  1. Emily
  2. Isabella
  3. Ashley
  4. Samantha
  5. Emma

2000

  1. Daniel
  2. Jacob
  3. Christopher
  4. Joshua
  5. David
  1. Emily
  2. Ashley
  3. Isabella
  4. Samantha
  5. Alyssa

1999

  1. Jacob
  2. Daniel
  3. Joshua
  4. Michael
  5. Jose
  1. Emily
  2. Samantha
  3. Ashley
  4. Alyssa
  5. Isabella

1998

  1. Michael
  2. Jacob
  3. Daniel
  4. Jose
  5. Matthew
  1. Emily
  2. Ashley
  3. Samantha
  4. Hannah
  5. Jessica

1997

  1. Michael
  2. Daniel
  3. Jacob
  4. David
  5. Christopher
  1. Jessica
  2. Ashley
  3. Emily
  4. Samantha
  5. Sarah

1996

  1. Daniel
  2. Michael
  3. Jose
  4. Christopher
  5. Anthony
  1. Jessica
  2. Ashley
  3. Samantha
  4. Sarah
  5. Emily