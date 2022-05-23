SAN DIEGO – If you’ve ever wanted to know which baby names are most popular among San Diegans, turns out, there’s data for that.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency released data on the county’s most common baby names for boys and girls over the past 25 years. While the county has yet to release data for 2021, below you will find some of the most popular names from 1996 through 2020.
Among the most popular girl names, Isabella made the top five list 22 out of 25 times, followed by Mia with 17 appearances, then Emily at 15 and Sophia at 14.
For boys, Daniel was one of the top names up until 2016 and made the list 20 out of 25 times. Jacob followed closely behind, ranking on the top five list 17 times since 1996. A more popular name over the past five years, Noah, which ranked No. 1 in 2020, has appeared in the top list 11 times.
See the entire list below featuring popular boys and girls dating back to 1996:
2020
- Noah
- Liam
- Mateo
- Benjamin
- Sebastian
- Olivia
- Emma
- Isabella
- Mia
- Sophia
2019
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Sebastian
- Mateo
- Olivia
- Emma
- Camila
- Mia
- Isabella
2018
- Liam
- Noah
- Sebastian
- Mateo
- Benjamin
- Emma
- Olivia
- Mia
- Isabella
- Camila
2017
- Liam
- Oliver
- Mateo
- Noah
- Sebastian
- Emma
- Mia
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Olivia
2016
- Noah
- Liam
- Sebastian
- Daniel
- Ethan
- Emma
- Mia
- Isabella
- Olivia
- Sophia
2015
- Noah
- Liam
- Daniel
- Ethan
- Jacob
- Mia
- Emma
- Isabella
- Olivia
- Sophia
2014
- Alexander
- Liam
- Noah
- Sebastian
- Ethan
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Emma
- Mia
- Olivia
2013
- Alexander
- Daniel
- Jacob
- Liam
- Noah
- Sophia
- Mia
- Isabella
- Emma
- Olivia
2012
- Daniel
- Jacob
- Alexander
- Noah
- Anthony
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Emma
- Mia
- Emily
2011
- Jacob
- Alexander
- Daniel
- Noah
- Ethan
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Emma
- Olivia
2010
- Daniel
- Jacob
- Alexander
- Noah
- Diego
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Mia
- Olivia
- Emily
2009
- Alexander
- Jacob
- Daniel
- Angel
- David
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Mia
- Emma
- Ava
2008
- Diego
- Jacob
- Daniel
- Anthony
- Angel
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Mia
- Samantha
- Emily
2007
- Diego
- Angel
- Daniel
- Jacob
- Anthony
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Mia
- Emily
- Ashley
2006
- Daniel
- Jacob
- Diego
- Anthony
- Joshua
- Isabella
- Mia
- Sophia
- Emily
- Ashley
2005
- Daniel
- Anthony
- Diego
- David
- Angel
- Isabella
- Emily
- Mia
- Sophia
- Ashley
2004
- Daniel
- David
- Jacob
- Anthony
- Joshua
- Isabella
- Emily
- Ashley
- Samantha
- Alyssa
2003
- Daniel
- Joshua
- Jacob
- David
- Anthony
- Isabella
- Emily
- Mia
- Sophia
- Ashley
2002
- Daniel
- Joshua
- Jose
- Michael
- Jacob
- Isabella
- Emily
- Ashley
- Samantha
- Alyssa
2001
- Daniel
- Joshua
- Jacob
- David
- Anthony
- Emily
- Isabella
- Ashley
- Samantha
- Emma
2000
- Daniel
- Jacob
- Christopher
- Joshua
- David
- Emily
- Ashley
- Isabella
- Samantha
- Alyssa
1999
- Jacob
- Daniel
- Joshua
- Michael
- Jose
- Emily
- Samantha
- Ashley
- Alyssa
- Isabella
1998
- Michael
- Jacob
- Daniel
- Jose
- Matthew
- Emily
- Ashley
- Samantha
- Hannah
- Jessica
1997
- Michael
- Daniel
- Jacob
- David
- Christopher
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Emily
- Samantha
- Sarah
1996
- Daniel
- Michael
- Jose
- Christopher
- Anthony
- Jessica
- Ashley
- Samantha
- Sarah
- Emily