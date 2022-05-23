SAN DIEGO – If you’ve ever wanted to know which baby names are most popular among San Diegans, turns out, there’s data for that.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency released data on the county’s most common baby names for boys and girls over the past 25 years. While the county has yet to release data for 2021, below you will find some of the most popular names from 1996 through 2020.

Among the most popular girl names, Isabella made the top five list 22 out of 25 times, followed by Mia with 17 appearances, then Emily at 15 and Sophia at 14.

For boys, Daniel was one of the top names up until 2016 and made the list 20 out of 25 times. Jacob followed closely behind, ranking on the top five list 17 times since 1996. A more popular name over the past five years, Noah, which ranked No. 1 in 2020, has appeared in the top list 11 times.

See the entire list below featuring popular boys and girls dating back to 1996:

2020

Noah Liam Mateo Benjamin Sebastian

Olivia Emma Isabella Mia Sophia

2019

Liam Noah Oliver Sebastian Mateo

Olivia Emma Camila Mia Isabella

2018

Liam Noah Sebastian Mateo Benjamin

Emma Olivia Mia Isabella Camila

2017

Liam Oliver Mateo Noah Sebastian

Emma Mia Isabella Sophia Olivia

2016

Noah Liam Sebastian Daniel Ethan

Emma Mia Isabella Olivia Sophia

2015

Noah Liam Daniel Ethan Jacob

Mia Emma Isabella Olivia Sophia

2014

Alexander Liam Noah Sebastian Ethan

Sophia Isabella Emma Mia Olivia

2013

Alexander Daniel Jacob Liam Noah

Sophia Mia Isabella Emma Olivia

2012

Daniel Jacob Alexander Noah Anthony

Sophia Isabella Emma Mia Emily

2011

Jacob Alexander Daniel Noah Ethan

Sophia Isabella Mia Emma Olivia

2010

Daniel Jacob Alexander Noah Diego

Isabella Sophia Mia Olivia Emily

2009

Alexander Jacob Daniel Angel David

Isabella Sophia Mia Emma Ava

2008

Diego Jacob Daniel Anthony Angel

Isabella Sophia Mia Samantha Emily

2007

Diego Angel Daniel Jacob Anthony

Isabella Sophia Mia Emily Ashley

2006

Daniel Jacob Diego Anthony Joshua

Isabella Mia Sophia Emily Ashley

2005

Daniel Anthony Diego David Angel

Isabella Emily Mia Sophia Ashley

2004

Daniel David Jacob Anthony Joshua

Isabella Emily Ashley Samantha Alyssa

2003

Daniel Joshua Jacob David Anthony

Isabella Emily Mia Sophia Ashley

2002

Daniel Joshua Jose Michael Jacob

Isabella Emily Ashley Samantha Alyssa

2001

Daniel Joshua Jacob David Anthony

Emily Isabella Ashley Samantha Emma

2000

Daniel Jacob Christopher Joshua David

Emily Ashley Isabella Samantha Alyssa

1999

Jacob Daniel Joshua Michael Jose

Emily Samantha Ashley Alyssa Isabella

1998

Michael Jacob Daniel Jose Matthew

Emily Ashley Samantha Hannah Jessica

1997

Michael Daniel Jacob David Christopher

Jessica Ashley Emily Samantha Sarah

1996

Daniel Michael Jose Christopher Anthony

Jessica Ashley Samantha Sarah Emily