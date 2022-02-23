SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego County newborns came into the world this week with a unique gift: They’ll never have to think long when they’re asked to come up with a “fun fact” about themselves at some kind of social function.

That’s because they were born on “Twosday”: Tuesday, 2/22, at 2:22 p.m.

At the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Kearny Mesa, there was little Olivia Luna. Her parents Yesenia and Charles Morgan, from Vista, said the special timing was unplanned. Olivia is 6 pounds, 13 ounces and already under the delighted protection of her 6-year-old brother, Charlie, the hospital announced in a news release.

“We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement,” Olivia’s dad said. “Now she will have such an awesome story to tell about the day she was born.”

At Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, Priscilla Sauceda and Alejandro Mejia welcomed a little daughter of their own, Adaly Mejia. A spokesperson for the hospital shared the good news with a photo of Adaly resting with a cozy hat on her head.

We can’t imagine this unique date and time was on the mind of these two families nine months ago, but now they’re the envy of palindrome fans everywhere. The serendipitous alignment of twos on a Tuesday won’t happen for another 400 years, in the year 2422, as the National Weather Service observes.