‘There’s finally closure’: Family relieved to see arrest in 2019 murder

SAN DIEGO — More than two years after the murder of a beloved San Diego doughnut shop owner, Randy Taing’s family feels a weight lifted to know his suspected killer is behind bars.

“Everyone feels relief right now,” said Andy Taing, Randy’s son. “There’s finally closure for this family.”

Randy owned the shop for roughly 25 years, taking over in the mid 1990s.

“He loved it,” his son told FOX 5. “He did it his whole life and was able to support our family.”

In April 2019, 34-year-old Keon Wilson of Los Angeles is accused of breaking into Randy’s home, injuring him so badly that he would later die from his wounds. Within days, the community had laid hundreds of flowers and notes outside his shop.

“Almost everyone knew Randy,” said Marie Brown, who works at the store now. “Customers say they came here when they were a kid and now they have kids of their own.”

Brown and her brother Kenneth took over the shop after Taing’s death. The pandemic squeezed the two financially, and they were forced to close their other shop they owned in Tierrasanta. Many in the community feared they might have to close down the shop they took over for Taing, too.

“No, we’re not even considering it,” Kenneth said. “It was something we knew we had to continue.”

“It’s good to see that it’s still here,” Andy said of his father’s shop. “They’re keeping my dad’s business alive. He’s probably smiling down on us knowing the guy who did this is finally in jail.”