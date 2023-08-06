SAN DIEGO — The 21st annual Cruise For The Cause car show rolled back in town Sunday at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.

Founded in 2002, the event is organized by DJ Xavier, also known as the “The X-man.”

The event has grown to an impressive display of hundreds of vehicle types, including lowriders, trucks and customs. But it isn’t just about the cars.

Cruise For the Cause is a fundraiser for the Emilio Nares Foundation, a local non-profit that provides free medical transportation for children battling cancer. Nonprofit co-founder Richard Nares says the car show has been supporting the foundation for almost 17 years.

“It’s a God sent to be honest with you, because every foundation needs support nowadays,” said Nares.

Over the years, the event had helped raise more than $150,000 for the foundation.

“We raise the funds through car registrations,” explained Xavier. “At the same time, people come here, they see this event and they feel compelled to want to donate.”

A total of 450 cars were registered at this year’s event where $20,000 was raised. This year’s event also brought awareness to other important causes, including donating blood and getting on the bone marrow registry.

This is a prime example of a community coming together with a passion for cars and mission to serve others.