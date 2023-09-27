SAN DIEGO — Niche, a ranking and review site, has released a list of the best schools and district rankings for 2024.

Here are the top 10 public high schools in San Diego County, according to their updated rankings:

Canyon Crest Academy, San Dieguito Union High School District, San Diego Torrey Pines High School, San Dieguito Union High School District, San Diego Mt. Everest Academy, San Diego Unified School District, San Diego Westview High School, Poway Unified School District, San Diego Preuss School UCSD, San Diego Unified School District, La Jolla Helix Charter High School, Grossmont Union High School District, La Mesa Del Norte High School, Poway Unified School District, San Diego Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad Unified School District, Carlsbad Coronado High School, Coronado Unified School District, Coronado Grossmont Middle College High School, Grossmont Union High School District, El Cajon

The full rankings are listed here.

The platform has nearly 2.5 million school reviews from students, parents and teachers. Survey questions cover everything from college prep to cafeteria food.

“Our data analysts are dedicated to constantly reevaluating the data we collect to make certain our stats are up-to-date, accurate and complete. Our data is the backbone of our ranking algorithms, and we are serious about its accuracy and completeness,” Niche explained.

More information on how Niche calculates rankings can be found here.

Overall in California, Canyon Crest Academy ranked 4th best, Torrey Pines High School ranked 15th best, Mt. Everest Academy ranked 19th and Westview High School landed 25th.