SAN DIEGO — Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There’s one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego — and it may surprise you.

According to a Preply survey, America’s Finest City could be considered the “Ethiopian food capital of America.” As it turns out, the platform’s data shows Ethiopian food is the second most highly rated nationwide, following Polish cuisine which ranked at the top.

Using business listings and review data, Preply said they analyzed 785 restaurants across America, excluding cuisines not represented by at least five restaurants in a city and excluding restaurants that had fewer than 25 reviews, to gather their data.

For San Diegans, there’s really no need to book a flight to Africa to experience and taste the culture that is Ethiopia. Here’s a list of “must visit” spots to indulge in this type of international cuisine locally, according to Yelp ratings.

Addis Restaurant

Location: 3643 El Cajon Blvd. in Corridor

Rating: 5 Stars

Yelp review: “THIS PLACE IS AMAZING! I got the vegetarian combo, and my husband got the meat combo. Both were fantastic and we will probably get the same exact thing next time. I got a little Ethiopian wine which was good. The service was great and I HIGHLY recommend this place to anyone!”

Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

Location: 2884 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Yelp review: “Real hole-in-the-wall gem with delicious Ethiopian food; would definitely recommend! We ordered takeout vegan and meat combo to try a little of everything, and each dish was so flavorful and different.”

Muzita Abyssinian Bistro

Location: 4651 Park Blvd. in University Heights

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Yelp review: “My first Ethiopian foodie experience was a successful one! Came with a group of friends and shared a few dishes. Not sure the names of them all…but we got a chicken potato dish and this delightful vegan stew. Everything was incredibly flavorful and served in a fun family style!”

Abay Ethiopian Market & Restaurant

Location: 2425 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park

Rating: 5 Stars

Yelp review: “Just discovered Abay and it’s my new favorite Ethiopian restaurant in SD! The food is so flavorful and such high quality.”

Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant

Location: 4155 University Ave. in City Heights

Rating: 5 Stars

Yelp review: “This is such an experience. Almost like a hole in the wall, but the inside is so traditionally decorated. Each and every single dish was uniquely made with different spices. Served on a large platter of bread with a side of bread.”