SAN DIEGO — A species of wild horse was recently born in Southern California, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced Friday.

A Przewalski’s horse, sometimes called “the Last Wild Horse,” was brought to life at the park and is one of only four born in North America over the past year, zoo officials said.

The foal was born as part of a program overseen by conservationists nationwide that ensures genetic diversity is represented among Przewalski’s horse populations, according to the park.

“Every birth is a tremendous moment, so we are elated by this new foal,” said Kristi Burtis, wildlife care director at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “We’ve had more than 157 Przewalski’s horses born at the Zoo and the Safari Park. They are an important wild horse species, and this new foal, along with each individual that was born at our parks, bolsters their fragile population and represents our deep commitment to conserving them for future generations.”

Wildlife officials say this type of horse was formerly considered an endangered species and was categorized as “Extinct in the Wild” until 1996. The park said the Przewalski’s horse has survived for the past 40 years almost entirely in zoos around the world.

According to Zoo officials, scientists have started using new tools like the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s Biodiversity Bank to expand the strength of the species’ population.

San Diego Zoo Safari Park guests can visit the Przewalski’s horse foal, along with the rest of the herd, any day of the week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Plan your visit here.

The birth of this species of wild horse is the first at the park in almost a decade, according to zoo officials.