‘The family’s just broken:’ Search continues for missing Chula Vista mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — It has been more than three weeks since family last saw Maya “May” Millete at her home in Chula Vista.

Up to 60 volunteers returned to her neighborhood Saturday to continue the search for the missing mother of three. This time, the group tackled uncovered ground on Mt. San Miguel Park hiking trails, hoping to find a clue about her disappearance.

The search continues for May (Maya) Millete. About 60 volunteers are searching new grounds at a park near her home. She was last seen by her family on Jan. 7th in Chula Vista. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/trHkWwlZcD — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) January 30, 2021

“Please come home, your kids miss you, your family misses you,” Millete’s sister Maricris Drouaillet said.

Police executed a search warrant at the home Millete shares with her husband last Saturday in search of “any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts.” Officers shared no information about what led to or came from the search.

Maricris Drouaillet told FOX 5 last week that police assured her they’re working on something but it’s unclear what.

“All we think about is her, and where she could be,” Maricris’ husband Richard Drouaillet said. “The family’s just broken down right now. … It’s really sad to see my wife cry every night.”

One constant during the investigation has been the community’s support. The Drouaillets said volunteers have continuously showed up to searches and vigils.

“It lifts us a lot, and gives us strength to keep on going,” Maricris Drouaillet said.

Millete’s husband, Larry, wasn’t at the search on Saturday or any other searches since his wife’s disappearance. He has asked for privacy while staying at home with their three kids.

“Yeah, it’d be nice to see him out here, you know, but I’m sure he does miss her, and I’m sure he’s probably broken at home,” Richard Drouaillet said.

Chula Vista police previously said there had been no calls to the family’s home before Millete’s disappearance. Officers said Larry was cooperative with investigators and turned over his cellphone early on in the search.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.