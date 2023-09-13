SAN DIEGO — A forum was held in Pacific Beach Tuesday evening to discuss a possible water rate hike for the city of San Diego.

As proposed by the city’s Public Utilities Department, water rates will increase 10.2% beginning on Dec. 1, 2023, and up to 8.7% on Jan. 1, 2025.

“The agencies that provide water to the city of San Diego are raising the rates so unfortunately, we will likely have to increase our operating cost, the cost of getting water and the cost of buying chemicals,” explained Ramon Galindo, a public information officer with the City of San Diego.

City officials say the largest amount of money goes to the purchase of water from the San Diego County Water Authority. Other amounts cover treatments and infrastructure.

“Really, there’s no profit being made by the public utilities department,” said Galindo.

Additionally, the city says it’s seeking to pass through any rate increases imposed by the San Diego County Water Authority.

Customers can calculate how much their bill would change with the increase by visiting the Customer Bill Calculator 2024.

The Public Utilities Department held three public meetings where residents received more information and asked questions.

City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the proposed water rate increases at 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2023 at the City Administration Building, 202 C St.