SAN DIEGO — A two-day festival celebrating the diverse and rich cuisine of Laos is set to debut in San Diego this weekend.

This first-of-its-kind event — called the Lao Food Festival — will be held at Mira Mesa Community Park with a variety of food vendors serving up a range of traditional dishes.

From cooking contests and live demos, festivalgoers will get some insight into the history of Lao food while sampling bites around the park.

This Southeast Asian country is known for its “tapestry of flavors” and culinary traditions that have been passed down through generations.

Not familiar with Lao food? That’s okay. There will be a guided food tour available for those who are new to the cuisine. With 20 different vendors expected to be in attendance, there will be many savory and sweet dishes to try.

In addition to all the food, live entertainment at the Cultural Stage will be bringing some groove amid all the food tasting with a lineup of talented artists and musicians.

According to event organizers, San Diego is home to one of the largest populations of Lao Americans. This creates a great opportunity for those in the community to celebrate their culture while sharing it with others.

Chef Kennedy Phounsiri, who will be cooking and even breakdancing at the festival over the weekend, joined FOX 5 in-studio Thursday to preview some items that attendees can be expect.

On the menu: Chicken Laab. Chef Phounsiri says this savory, sour and spicy dish is a minced chicken salad with herbs that’s served with vegetables and traditional sticky rice.

Chicken Laab: a savory, sour and spicy minced chicken salad with herbs. (KSWB)

“Laab is a beloved Lao dish that is enjoyed during gatherings of friends and family, and must be made for life’s special events like graduations, baby showers, weddings, etc,” Chef Phounsiri explained. “The dish is to welcome good health, happiness, and prosperity to the host and their guests.”

To get in on the delicious luck, head on over to San Diego’s very first Lao Food Festival this weekend. Tickets can be purchased online for just $5 for attendees over the ages of 12, $3 for kids ages 5-12 and free for kids under 5.

Celerity Chef Gordan Ramsey himself has expressed that “Laos is one of the top food destinations in the world.” Get it while you can locally at this special event.