CORONADO, Calif. — Police officers in the City of Coronado made a unique and very cute rescue on Thanksgiving.

A baby sea lion was attempting to cross State Route 75 near Leyte Road, a portion of highway that connects Coronado to Imperial Beach, when some good Samaritans stopped to help the baby animal cross the road.

City of Coronado police officers arrived to rescue the little guy on Thanksgiving and were able to get it in a crate, but the animal had other ideas.

When officers let the sea lion out of the crate at the ocean shoreline, it decided it didn’t want to go and crawled back into the crate and refused to move, a post on the City of Coronado Police Department’s Facebook page read.

SeaWorld San Diego arrived to take the little guy in and named it “Gobble” as the rescue happened on Thanksgiving.

To report a sick, injured, entangled, or stranded live animal in San Diego County, NOAA advises to contact SeaWorld of California. Contact NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center to report a dead marine animal.