SAN DIEGO — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and families are busy gearing up for the big day. But, those in need this time of year may not have the means to have a Thanksgiving dinner. That’s where local organizations come in.

Anyone in need this Thanksgiving can get a free meal at several service providers and local events.

Below is a list of free Thanksgiving meals around San Diego compiled by 211:

Thanksgiving Food Distribution “Provides a food distribution box of non-perishables and other items.” First come, first serve basis. 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 The Bayview Baptist Church 6134 Pastor Timothy J Winters St., San Diego Area served — San Diego County



Thanksgiving Day Meal “Thanksgiving lunch provided to seniors.” Eligibility: Seniors 60 years and older Doors open at 10:00 a.m., arrive early to line up 11:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 23 Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center 1525 4th Ave, San Diego Driver’s license, State ID required servingseniors.org Area Served — San Diego County



Thanksgiving Day Meal “Thanksgiving meal to-go provided free to anyone in need while supplies last.” First come, first served. East County Red Shield Community Center 1025 E Main St., El Cajon 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 23 Open to anyone in need Area Served — San Diego County



Annual Holiday Feast and Food Drive “Enjoy a good time with Encanto staff and volunteers by giving back to the community with a free feast. Provides turkey raffles and other prizes. Must be present to win a prize.” First come, first serve. 6508 Wunderlin Ave., San Diego 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 Area Served — Encanto residents only sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/centers/recctr/encanto



Thanksgiving Day Meal “Thanksgiving meal provided free to anyone in need while supplies last.” First come, first served seated lunch. Oceanside Corps 3935 Lake Blvd., Oceanside 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 23 Area Served — San Diego County



Thanksgiving Meal “Provides a Thanksgiving lunch to all in the community.” St Vincent de Paul Village 1501 Imperial Ave., San Diego 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Thursday Nov. 23 Line up at 10:30 a.m. First come, first served. Entrance at the corner of 15th and Imperial. my.neighbor.org Area Served — San Diego County



Thanksgiving Meal “Provides a Thanksgiving meal for unsheltered and low-income neighbors, offering showers, haircuts, medical attention, and giveaways.” 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 120 Elm St., San Diego Enter on 2nd Ave Area Served — Central Region



Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the San Diego Padres and the National School District on Thursday partnered to give 1,000 free turkeys to families with children in the school district.

On the flip side, those wanting to avoid cooking or who want to participate in Thanksgiving events can visit sandiego.org/campaigns/winter-holiday-in-san-diego/thanksgiving for a list of Thanksgiving Day Feasts and events happening around San Diego.