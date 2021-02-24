Texas man to stand trial in 1983 La Mesa cold case killing

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A man accused of killing another man at a La Mesa home nearly four decades ago was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on a murder charge.

James Boget, 65, is accused in the slaying of 43-year-old William Mambro, whose body was discovered on Dec. 28, 1983, inside the bedroom of his Loren Drive home.

Mambro was stabbed multiple times and he was strangled, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

The initial investigation was closed in 1984, and though investigators reviewed the case over the years, “no substantial leads were developed” over the next few decades, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

The case was reopened in 2017, with testimony indicating that DNA evidence obtained from cigarette butts found at the scene led investigators to identify Boget as a suspect.

Boget was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, in late 2019 and extradited to San Diego County about a month later.

He remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

