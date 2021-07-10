Tesla driver arrested after collision with CHP vehicle on SR-56

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman driving a Tesla crashed into an unoccupied California Highway Patrol vehicle Saturday and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

The collision happened at about 3:09 a.m. Saturday on state Route 56, where CHP officers were investigating a traffic collision, according to CHP Public Information Officer Salvador Castro.

A white Tesla, driven by a 29-year-old woman from San Diego, went through a freeway closure and collided with the rear of the CHP vehicle, Castro said. A female passenger in the Tesla was injured and taken to a hospital.

