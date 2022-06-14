SAN DIEGO – Officials with San Diego International Airport are warning travelers of changes that could impact their plans when it comes to flying out and into San Diego.

The Terminal 1 parking lot and pedestrian bridge will close to the public starting Wednesday for previously-announced construction. Terminal 1, which houses Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, and Sun Country airlines, will remain open during this construction period.

Due to anticipated confusion, San Diego International Airport officials say that volunteers will be stationed outside of Terminal 1 through July 9 to assist travelers with navigation.

During this time, officials say parking will be “extremely limited” and travelers should consider using public transport to get to the airport, or look into getting dropped off and picked up, whether that means by rideshare apps such as Uber and Lyft or asking a family member or friend for a ride.

Travelers can also take advantage of the free San Diego Flyer shuttle which departs from the Old Town Transit Center and goes directly to the airport. This summer, MTS will also be offering free service on the 992 bus from the airport to downtown San Diego.

Those who still plan to drive and park on the property are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and make a parking reservation for Terminal 2 or the airport valet service. Reservations for parking and valet can be made HERE.

The new Terminal 1 parking lot at San Diego International Airport is expected to open in fall of 2024.

For more information on the construction, click HERE.