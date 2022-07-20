SAN DIEGO — A tentative agreement was reached Wednesday evening between the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the union representing hotel workers, officials said.

The deal comes after Unite Here Local 30 initiated the strike outside of the Hilton Bayfront, where some 600 hotel workers walked off the job Wednesday morning just as Comic-Con starts in San Diego.

“This tentative agreement addresses the many issues our hotel workers are experiencing in this tough economic environment,” said Brigette Browning, president of UNITE HERE Local 30. “The economy cannot truly recover from the pandemic by leaving behind residents who work in the hospitality industry, and now these hardworking San Diegans have a fighting chance to succeed.”

According to officials, pay and the hotel’s policy of not having housekeepers clean rooms every day were the two key reasons for the strike.

The strike was paused after the tentative deal was struck, union officials stated. However, the agreement must be ratified by UNITE HERE Local 30 before it becomes final.

Check back for updates on this developing story.