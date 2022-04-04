SAN DIEGO — A tentative agreement was reached Monday between Southern California grocery workers and stores including Ralphs, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons to avoid a potential strike, according to the workers’ union bargaining committee.

UFCW Local 135 stated in a press release Monday that once their members have had an opportunity to review and vote, they will release more information on the “historic and transformational deal.”

“Nothing is final until our members decide,” the labor union said. “We are incredibly proud of our essential grocery members, whose hard work and determination to stand together, and willingness to fight for what they deserve, has made this agreement possible.”

The strike authorization vote took place on March 26 over a variety of issues from wage increases to COVID-19 hazards and outsourcing. Roughly 47,000 employees represented by seven United Food and Commercial Workers locals were eligible to cast ballots.

Talks to negotiate a deal have been ongoing since the vote authorization.

“This will be our only comment until our members have voted,” UFCW Local 135 said.