Ten suspected drunk drivers arrested at Mission Bay sobriety checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Ten motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a Mission Bay sobriety checkpoint, the San Diego Police Department said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted at 4200 Mission Bay Drive from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Anthony Obregon.

Of the 2,661 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 990 vehicles were screened and 11 drivers evaluated, the officer said.

One driver was cited for driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, Obregon said.

Eleven vehicles were impounded, he said.

Police were planning another checkpoint or DUI saturation patrol on Sunday, Obregon said.

