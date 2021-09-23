Temporary safety measures coming to Balboa Park road after deadly crashes

SAN DIEGO — Two recent deaths on Pershing Drive near Balboa Park have led to new temporary safety measures in the area.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria aims to separate cyclists and scooter riders from cars on Pershing Drive by installing bollards to create bikeways in both directions. Gloria’s office says it’s a temporary measure until the San Diego Association of Governments begins construction on permanent protected bikeways on Pershing Drive in early 2022.

Two San Diegans have recently lost their lives after being struck by cars on the roadway.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was driving a sedan on Pershing Drive near the Balboa Park Golf Course around 11 p.m. on Sept. 18 when she hit and killed a 35-year-old scooter rider, who was headed the same direction in the bike lane.

In July, Laura Shinn, an architect at San Diego State University, was biking to work when a suspected DUI driver hit and killed her on Pershing Drive. A ghost bike and memorial were placed in the area to honor her.

“Traveling around our city without a car should not be life-threatening,” Gloria said in a prepared statement Thursday.

Work on the temporary bikeways has already started and it’s expected to be complete in early October.

Gloria said his city budget this year included $1.1 million to create the Safe and Sustainable Transportation for All Ages and Abilities Team, a new 12-member unit dedicated to planning and building bikeways across the city.

SANDAG and the city have also implemented policy changes to cut the permitting time on bike infrastructure projects, according to Gloria.