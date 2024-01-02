Update: The all clear has been given after reports of a bomb threat via email Tuesday morning at the Temple Solel in Encinitas. Read the original story below.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Temple Solel in Encinitas was evacuated Tuesday morning after staff received reports of a bomb threat, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

There was a heavy police presence outside the Temple Solel in Encinitas after staff at the Jewish temple received a bomb threat that was sent by email just after 8:30 a.m. Police say the email stated bombs were planted on the premises.

The temple has since been evacuated.

A bomb arson dog is on the scene and a K-9 from California State University San Marcos Police Department has been requested, according to SDSO.