Teenager sought in East County parking lot shooting

LA MESA (CNS) – Police Wednesday were seeking a suspect in a non-injury shooting in a La Mesa parking lot.

La Mesa police Lt. Katy Lynch said multiple 911 calls were received about 1 p.m., with witnesses reporting hearing several gunshots in the parking lot at 6988 University Ave.

“We did find shell casings at the scene, but didn’t find anybody who had been hit by gunfire,” according to Lynch, who said witnesses saw three juveniles running from the area, including the alleged shooter, who’s believed to be about 17 years old.

Witnesses further described him as Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, wearing a black jacket with a red shirt underneath and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the gunfire or the whereabouts of the shooter was urged to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400.