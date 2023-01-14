SAN CARLOS, Calif. — Firefighters had a tricky situation when they had to pull a teenager from a drainage at a golf course Saturday.

The San Diego Fire Department said a 15-year-old boy had his leg trapped in some kind of drainage under a bridge at the Mission Trails Golf Course.

Officials add that the boy was one of four kids playing at the course when the incident happened.

The golf course is located at 7380 Golfcrest Place. The teenager was rescued and has minor injuries, according to SDFD.

An ambulance took him to a hospital and was seen walking fine.