Teen wounded in shooting; search underway for gunman

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

LA PRESA (CNS) – A shooting in a neighborhood near the intersection of state Route 125 and SR-54 left an 18-year-old man wounded late Tuesday afternoon.

The gunfire in the area of Elkelton Boulevard and Crestmore Avenue in La Presa was reported about 4:15 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego for treatment of wounds of undetermined severity, Lt. Martha Hernandez said.

Deputies fanned out through the area in search of the shooter, described as a man in his early 20s.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, Hernandez said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.