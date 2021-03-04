Teen who was wounded in CHP shooting sought by police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Investigators were searching Thursday for an 18-year-old man who suffered gunshot injuries this week when California Highway Patrol officers opened fire on a stolen SUV he was in during a pursuit through Serra Mesa.

Matthew Cisneros of Vista has remained at large for three days, since his parolee brother allegedly rammed a CHP vehicle in a failed attempt to evade arrest, prompting the law enforcement shooting, according to the San Diego Police Department.

George Angel Cisneros, 21, was captured after allegedly abandoning the damaged Acura MDX and fleeing on foot along with his wounded brother and a 17-year-old girl who was also in the SUV, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

The brief pursuit began shortly after midnight Monday, when Highway Patrol personnel tried to pull George Cisneros over for speeding and swerving in traffic lanes on Interstate 805 near Murray Ridge Road, Dobbs said.

He initially complied, exiting the freeway and pulling over on Phyllis Street. As CHP officers approached the SUV on foot, however, the suspect allegedly made a U-turn and sped off.

During the ensuing pursuit, the officers were notified that the Acura had been stolen during a carjacking in Escondido.

The driver of the SUV fled for a short time before finding himself and his companions boxed in on Encino Avenue, a dead-end street just east of I- 805 and south of Mission Center Road. He then allegedly made a U-turn and accelerated directly toward the Highway Patrol cruiser, prompting CHP Officers Pedro Gonzalez and Michael May to open fire.

Amid the gunfire, the Acura struck the law enforcement vehicle, pinning one of the officers between one of its doors and the body of the vehicle. The suspect then sped off once again.

The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released later that day, the lieutenant said. Citing medical privacy concerns, Dobbs declined to disclose which of the two officers was hurt in the alleged vehicular assault.

A short time later, officers found the stolen SUV parked and unoccupied on Royale Crescent Court, a short distance from the site of the crash and shooting. They soon located and arrested George Cisneros in the area and detained the minor who had been in the Acura. The girl, whose name has not been released, was questioned and released, Dobbs said.

Despite his injuries, Matthew Cisneros managed to escape. Police contacted him by phone but have not been able to locate him.

“(He) is not wanted for any charges related to the pursuit and officer-involved shooting,” Dobbs said. “However, he is a possible suspect in the carjacking and has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.”

George Cisneros was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and violating terms of his parole. The Vista resident is being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday.

