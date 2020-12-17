Teen who was fatally shot in Lincoln Park identified; no suspects known

Officers and detectives stand behind the crime scene tape in Lincoln Park after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death there late Saturday, Dec. 12. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities released the name Thursday of a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot last weekend in front of a Lincoln Park-area home by an assailant who remains unidentified.

Patrol officers responding to gunfire in a neighborhood just east of Interstate 805 and north of Division Street about 10:30 p.m. Saturday found Michael Bowden-Fowler of San Diego lying on a driveway in the 4900 block of Magnus Way, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects in the case have been identified.

“The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to and during the shooting,” SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.