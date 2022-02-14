Teen suspected of killing 16-year-old in Bay Terraces jailed

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police tape blocks off an area near the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Bay Terraces on Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo: Sideo.tv)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 16-year-old boy was behind bars Monday on suspicion of opening fire on a group of youths playing basketball at a Bay Terraces apartment complex five months ago, killing one of them and wounding another.

The suspect, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was arrested Friday in Yuma, Arizona, where he remains jailed pending extradition to California, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Sept. 21, patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting found 16-year-old Cleo Woods of Spring Valley lying mortally wounded in a parking lot at a residential complex in the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

As officers and paramedics tried to revive the victim, a large and aggressive crowd gathered near them, forcing police to call in backup to disperse the hostile onlookers, Brown said. The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, 14-year-old Rodney Barton Jr. of San Diego, was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News