LAKESIDE, Calif. – Authorities Monday are looking for a teenage boy suspected of yelling racist slurs at a teen girl and her family and then stabbing her twice in the back.

The stabbing happened about 11 p.m. Saturday at a Lakeside apartment complex in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Wray said in a news release. Investigators say the 16-year-old suspect and a group of teens approached the victim and her family about an assault that happened earlier in the day and then began shouting slurs at them.

That prompted an altercation during which the victim, described as a 16-year-old girl, was stabbed two times, Wray said. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Following the attack, Wray said the suspect and those with him fled.

Deputies know the suspect’s identity, but they are not releasing it because of his age. Another juvenile who is believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend was arrested for allegedly brandishing a weapon. She later was released to her legal guardian, Wray said.

“The Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation has been in constant communication with the victim’s family and is doing everything possible to locate and bring the suspect to justice,” Wray said.

Those with information about what happened were asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, where a $1,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

Wray noted that a community forum is planned in the coming days to address the community’s public safety concerns. Updates will be shared on Twitter at @SDSheriff and @SDSOLakeside.