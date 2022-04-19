SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 16-year-old was stabbed multiple times Tuesday in the San Marcos neighborhood, according to authorities.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened around 5 p.m. at 500 South Rancho Santa Fe Road, which is located across the street from Bradley Park. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and transported to a local hospital, where their condition is unknown at the moment.

Sheriff’s officials believe multiple juveniles were involved in the stabbing and ran away from the scene.

The sheriff department’s helicopter was called on to search for the suspected individuals.

Check back for updates on this developing story.