IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Wednesday in a fight involving several juveniles near a park in Imperial Beach, authorities said.

Deputies responded to 1085 8th Street, which is located across from Veterans Park, around 2:40 p.m. for a call of an active fight between multiple teens, according to a press release from Sgt. Samuel Lizarraga of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

When authorities arrived at the location, the 16-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to the lower abdomen area, Lizarraga said. Some juveniles stayed in the area while others ran from the scene.

Deputies were able to give medical treatment to the victim in order to stop the bleeding, the sheriff’s official said. The victim was then taken to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the mother of the suspected attacker contacted the sheriff’s department to let them know that her son was involved in the incident and provided their location, Lizarraga stated. The suspected attacker admitted to stabbing the victim with a knife in self-defense, but authorities say the preliminary evidence did not show that. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Juvenile Hall.

Two knives were seized from the home, authorities confirmed.