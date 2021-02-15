Teen stabbed at Jack-in-the-Box

LAKESIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Monday were investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old at a Jack-in-the-Box restaurant on Woodside Avenue in Lakeside.

The attack occurred around 6:19 p.m. Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, and the suspect fled before deputies arrived, Sheriff’s Lt. Pat McEvoy said Monday.

Authorities are not releasing any further information about the incident, including the victim’s gender, the weapon used or any information about the suspect, because the case involves a juvenile victim, McEvoy said.

The victim was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment.