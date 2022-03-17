SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a woman suspected of stabbing a 19-year-old multiple times, then cutting another teen who tried to break up the fight Wednesday evening, authorities said.

It all started with some kind of argument among a group of four people in a car that stopped off Convoy Street near Aero Drive in the Kearny Mesa area, according to a San Diego police watch commander’s report. A woman and the 19-year-old stepped out of the car, and as they continued arguing, the woman pulled out a roughly 3-inch folding pocketknife, police said.

The woman stabbed the man multiple times, prompting the other two people from the car to try to break it up, the watch commander wrote. As he intervened, an 18-year-old man was slashed on top of his right wrist. At that point, one of the men hit the woman, bruising her face and cutting her nose.

Medics took both men to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman left the area but police arrested her a short time later in Chula Vista. Officials identified her as 20-year-old Breana Samayoa.

Detectives were still investigating the case Thursday morning and it wasn’t clear if anyone else would end up in custody.