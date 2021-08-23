Teen shot in face near SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old was shot in the face Saturday night following a fight near San Diego State University, according to police.

The shooting was reported to authorities around midnight. The San Diego Police Department says a fight broke out while the teen was walking down the street with a companion near the 2300 block of Baja Drive, which is south of SDSU campus.

Police said 30 to 40 people were at a party in the area when the shooting happened. Officers did not have a suspect in custody as of Sunday night.

SDSU sent students an email Sunday addressing student conduct. It read in part:

“Last night we received reports and observed behavior off-campus that threatened the health and safety of members of our San Diego State University community. Although not all social behavior reported and observed involved SDSU students, and not all SDSU students were involved, we are committed to holding students accountable for their participation in last night’s events as they are identified. The behavior of some SDSU students last night is inconsistent with our community values and is unacceptable.”

SDSU said in an effort to reduce off-campus social activity and to help protect the health and safety of the broader College Area, the college was issuing an advisory for students living on campus in SDSU residential communities.

SDSU asked students to return to on-campus housing by midnight to ensure they were prepared and ready for the first day of classes Monday.

“We are deeply concerned by the behaviors exhibited last night by some students and non-students in the College Area, and will monitor behavior in the local neighborhood closely,” the email from SDSU said. “We urge you to care for members of our San Diego community and not participate in behaviors that put yourself and/or others in harm’s way. The health and safety of our community is a shared responsibility. We all make a difference, so let’s do better.”

