Teen shot in alley after leaving PB house party

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot in an alley while leaving a party in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

He left a party in the 1800 block of Diamond Street a little before 11 p.m. Saturday and walked to the north alley, where he was shot once in the chest, Heims said.

“The victim walked back to the party, where he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” he said. “The suspect is a male with no further description.”

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.