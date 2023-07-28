SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting Friday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred around 11:42 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Paradise Valley Road, located next to Skyline Hills Branch Library, Officer David O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Witnesses told police they heard four to five gunshots, as well as the man firing the shots with a handgun prior to running through the complex.

When officers arrived on scene, no victims were located.

Around an hour later, a teenager walked into the Scripps Mercy emergency room with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, telling staff he was shot on Paradise Valley Road, per SDPD. The victim’s injury was confirmed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.