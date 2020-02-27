Teen says intruder groped her, made off with electronics

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An intruder entered a Colina Del Sol apartment early Thursday and confronted a 16-year-old resident he knows — possibly from a dating relationship — and then took electronic devices he claimed to own and groped her before fleeing, authorities said.

The alleged home invasion in the 4100 block of 48th Street was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The teenage girl initially told investigators a stranger in a hooded jacket had entered her room, fondled her and stole an iPhone and a security camera, then ran westbound on Orange Avenue.

During interviews with detectives, however, the girl eventually conceded that she knew the alleged thief and said she was involved in a dispute with him over the items he stole from her, Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.

She refused to reveal the intruder’s identity to investigators, who suspect that they had been in a dating relationship, Takeuchi said.

In light of the girl’s admissions, police were working to determine what, if any, crime occurred during the incident, though it likely constituted at least a case of trespassing, according to Takeuchi.

The supposed thief apparently entered the home through an unsecured door, he said.