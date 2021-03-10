Teen pleads not guilty to murder in crash that killed newlywed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy accused of speeding away from sheriff’s deputies in Spring Valley while under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 21-year-old newlywed pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges.

The juvenile, whose name was withheld because he’s underage, is accused in the Feb. 12 crash that killed Isabella Calhoun.

The sheriff’s department alleges the teenage driver was fleeing deputies in a stolen minivan at around 10 p.m. when he crashed into Calhoun’s car at the intersection of Jamacha and Sweetwater roads.

She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The stolen van also struck another vehicle, causing non-life-threatening injuries to two men and a 15-month-old child, according to the sheriff’s department.

In addition to murder, the teen faces 11 other charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, evading police causing great bodily injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, firearm possession, and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level over California’s legal driving limit of .08%.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors have also filed an allegation in order to petition to transfer the teen to adult court.

The boy’s next court date is an April 9 readiness conference.

