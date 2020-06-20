Teen pistol-whipped, shot by man in Grantville

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was pistol-whipped and shot in the leg by a man who also snatched his cellphone Saturday in the Grantville community of San Diego.

The teenager was talking on his cellphone in the 6100 block of Decena Drive when he was approached by the suspect at 4 a.m., who demanded his cellphone, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim refused and was pistol-whipped and then shot in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene with the teen’s cellphone, Martinez said. The victim suffered a laceration to the head and a shattered femur. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital.

The suspect was described as a Black male, about 6-feet-4-inches tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green pants.

Anyone with information regarding the assault and shooting was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.