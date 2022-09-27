Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in the Linda Vista neighborhood on Sept. 26, 2022. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Maria Isabel Vega Costilla was last seen Monday, between the hours of 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., leaving her home at 2200 Morley Street in the Linda Vista neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday. Police say she left a note saying goodbye to her family members before leaving her residence.



Costilla is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 120 pounds.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to forward any information to SDPD Western Division or contact the SDPD Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case 2401581.