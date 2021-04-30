Teen leads officers on chase through South Bay neighborhood

CHP officers outside an apartment complex Friday, April 30, where they say they chased a 17-year-old driver until he jumped out and ran inside.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif.– A 17-year-old boy led officers on a chase through a South Bay neighborhood Friday, eventually surrendering after jumping out of his car and running into an apartment complex.

The chase started near Imperial Beach around 11 a.m. as the teen drove west on Palm Avenue near Saturn Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver refused to stop for officers, CHP says, though it wasn’t immediately clear why they tried to pull him over in the first place.

The young driver ran at least one red light, at 13th Street as he continued on Palm, CHP said. Eventually the boy stopped, jumped out and ran into an apartment complex at Ninth Street and Calla Avenue, where authorities believe he lived.

He stayed in the apartment waiting for his mother to arrive before he would surrender, according to CHP. Around 12:15 p.m., the teen turned himself over without struggle.

No one was hurt in the chase, officials say.